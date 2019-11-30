ISL: Chennaiyin FC sack head coach John Gregory

By IANS

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC have sacked head coach John Gregory following a poor run in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League.

In a joint statement, the Chennaiyin FC co-owners said: "The club would like to sincerely thank John for his services. He led us admirably well and delivered our second Indian Super League title."

"He thus also made us the first ISL club to qualify for the AFC Cup and oversaw our debut appearance in Asia while also reaching the 2019 Super Cup final. All of us at the club would like to wish John the very best in his future endeavours."

"This decision has been taken after a detailed discussion with John, and all parties involved believe this will be the right step for everyone associated with the club," the club added.

Gregory all but quit his post on following his club's 0-3 loss to Bengaluru FC earlier this month. "It is about time I sit down with the owner and had a talk. She has been supportive throughout but we can't continue like this," Gregory had said after the loss.

The club are currently placed at the eighth spot in the points table with just one win from six matches.