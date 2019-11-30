Home Sport Football

Pep Guardiola wants to stay at Manchester City beyond 2021

The 48-year-old is already on course to make City the longest employer of his managerial career, having spent four years at Barcelona and three in charge of Bayern Munich.

Published: 30th November 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola is interested in staying as Manchester City manager beyond the length of his current contract with the Premier League champions, which is due to expire next summer.

The 48-year-old is already on course to make City the longest employer of his managerial career, having spent four years at Barcelona and three in charge of Bayern Munich.

But Guardiola has for the first time indicated that he would be prepared to discuss the prospect of staying beyond the summer of 2021 and into a sixth season in charge at the Etihad.

"I'm open (to staying) yes, I'm so comfortable working with this club," said Guardiola.

"It depends on results. When you are five years it depends on the results. We will see what happens this season and next season."

This season has not gone according to plan for the City manager as he attempted to match the unprecedented efforts of last year when he swept all three domestic titles with the club.

Injuries have played a big role in City, who travel to Newcastle this weekend, falling nine points behind league leaders Liverpool although the manager has long insisted that he will fulfil his current contract.

The fact his wife Cristina Serra has returned to live in Barcelona has cast doubts over Guardiola's long-term plans in some quarters but the City manager insisted he feels like Manchester has become a second home.

"A little bit yeah," he said. "But I also knew how tough this league is and I'm comfortable with the players, they're incredible people and it is a joy to train with them.

"We know how well they react when they don't win, they win and they don't play good, want to improve and when you see it it's a dream come true as a manager and that's what we have to continue.

"Any club, any situation, any country is different, I'm older, already I have have been in three incredible leagues, it's different.

"In that period (with Barcelona) I was younger and now I'm more experienced. Maybe with the experience I have now I would stayed in Barcelona or Bayern Munich. 

"Still, I have 18 months, that's a lot of time in football, that's why the club and myself agree it is not time to talk just play tomorrow do our best, make a good season and after that we see how everything goes. 

"That is the best way I trust a lot the club and they trust me and that is the most important thing. The results and our passion and what we see and decide."

While Guardiola has yet to actively open contract talks, his words will be encouraging to a City hierarchy who saw their club boosted this week by a £388 million investment from US private equity firm Silver Lake Management, a move that valued the Premier League champions' parent company at nearly £4 billion.

Before opening serious talks with City management, however, Guardiola also needs to satisfy himself that the club's staff and players remain on the same page.

"It is not the same when the manager is five years as two years (into a job)," he added. 

"It is not about what the club wants or not. For me myself I want to see my players and the reaction of my players and everything. 

"It is not simple like I want to extend. I want to see the club, I want to see the players, I want to see how still we are working together.

"That is the most important thing after five years together. You have to feel like we can do it together and enjoy to work together. When I feel that that is not worse, we will see with the club the best way."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pep Guardiola Manchester City
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp