Home Sport Football

Super-sub Robin Singh scores late equaliser against Bengaluru FC

The stark difference between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC  was palpable from the moment the ball was kicked off.

Published: 30th November 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Robin Singh tapped the ball in the added time to record a memorable finish for the ISL debutants on their home ground, GMC Balayogi Stadium.

Robin Singh tapped the ball in the added time to record a memorable finish for the ISL debutants on their home ground, GMC Balayogi Stadium. (Photo | ISL)

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Languishing at the bottom of the points table, a 10-man Hyderabad FC reversed their fortunes and recorded a thrilling 1-1 draw against the defending champions, Bengaluru FC here on Friday. Robin Singh tapped the ball in the added time to record a memorable finish for the ISL debutants on their home ground, GMC Balayogi Stadium.

Carles Cuadrat’s side, fresh off two wins, did not make any change to the playing XI from their last encounter when they beat Kerala Blasters 1-0. On the other hand, Hyderabad made two changes. However, that failed to give them a good start as Sunil Chhetri took less than two minutes to breach their defence and gave the visitors a 1-0 lead.

A weak clearance from Hyderabad skipper and goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh meant the ball came in possession of the Indian talisman, who made no mistake in slotting the ball home. 

The stark difference between the teams was palpable from the moment the ball was kicked off. While Hyderabad might have not been able to pull off as many wins as they would have liked, they were still able to hold on to the ball in all of their previous matches. However, in their latest encounter, they could not do that. The visitors had 65 per cent possession, and three shots on target to Hyderabad none at half time. 

To make matters worse for Phil Brown’s boys, Sahil Panwar was sent off in the 56th minute. It happened after Bengaluru midfielder Udanta Singh made a brilliant run before Panwar brought him down at the edge of  the box. The effectiveness of Bengaluru’s defence could be gauged from the fact that until 70th minute, Hyderabad could not shoot even one shot on target.

It all looked over for Hyderabad when substitute Robin Singh changed the course of the game. In the 92nd minute of the game, Hyderabad midfielder Marko Stankovic sent a long ball to defender Ashish Rai, who attempted a shot, but Bengaluru goalie Gurpreet Singh Sandhu blocked it. In came the burly Robin Singh, the former Bengaluru striker, tapping the ball just in time to shock the defending champions.

Though the team still remains at the bottom of the table, this drawn face-off might just be the catalyst that was needed to push the team through. They will take on Goa FC in yet another home game on December 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru FC Hyderabad FC Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp