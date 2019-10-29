Home Sport Football

Frustrated Chennaiyin FC manager John Gregory rues misses against Mumbai City FC

With Chennaiyin opting for a completely-new strikeforce this year, there was hope that they would finally shed this reluctance to score.

Published: 29th October 2019 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Chennaiyin FC manager John Gregory

Chennaiyin FC manager John Gregory (Photo | PTI)

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the referee blew the whistle for full time in Chennaiyin FC’s match against Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, their coach John Gregory looked an exasperated man. It was a game in which Chennaiyin should have scored multiple goals in the first half alone. Yet, here they were, forced to share points after a 0-0 draw with Mumbai.

Scoring has never been Chennaiyin’s forte under Gregory. Even in the title-winning season of 2017-18, Chennaiyin, en route finishing second in the league table, scored just 24 goals, a tally that even Delhi Dynamos in eighth place bettered. They were the only team to score less than 30 goals and still qualify for the play-offs. In the horror season that followed, they were bottom of the league in terms of everything including goals scored — their strikers managed just 16 goals all season.

With Chennaiyin opting for a completely-new strikeforce this year, there was hope that they would finally shed this reluctance to score. The likes of Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis, Maltese forward Andre Schembri and Romanian Dragos Firtulescu was supposed to add bite to the attack, as was the capture of India international Lalrinzuala Chhangte. But, if the match on Sunday and their 3-0 defeat to Goa in the opener were any evidence, old ills remain. 

Schembri missed a chance to score within the first minute after being fed by Rafael Crivellaro, while the Brazilian midfielder himself was guilty of off-target shots from dangerous positions on several occasions. Valskis, who came on in the second half, could have won the game for his team more than once. 

“I was frustrated that we did not score 3 goals at least,” Gregory said. “They couldn’t get the ball off us in the first 20 minutes. We are frustrated we were not ahead. We stopped doing the good things we had done well after that. In the second half, I thought it was a matter of time before we scored. Amrinder made a good save. Nerka (Valskis) had a good chance.”

But Gregory was hopeful that things would improve once the players became more familiar with each other. “Thapa, Rafa, Dragos, Chhangte are all good technical footballers and they have to be in the game,” he said. “It was as if all four of them suddenly were not in the game. You look at all the good teams, people like (FC Goa’s Edu) Bedia and (Ahmed) Jahouh are always in the games. We need to have that in our team. Masih (Saighani, the Afghan midfielder) got into the game when he came on. It is almost a brand new team and we are beginning to get to know each other.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
John Gregory Mumbai City FC Chennaiyin FC Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp