STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu stands with players in salary pay cut issue

Leo Messi on Monday explained that the first team squad had not only agreed to reduce their salaries by 70 percent.

Published: 01st April 2020 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu

FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MADRID: FC Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu has tried to calm troubled waters at the club over the 70 percent reduction in pay that the club's first team squad announced they would accept for the duration of the coronavirus crisis.

Leo Messi on Monday explained on his Instagram page that the first team squad had not only agreed to reduce their salaries by 70 per cent, but that the players would also cover the wages of all of the other employees at the club, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, Messi also posted a rebuke of the club's handling of the situation after stories saying the squad were unwilling to accept a pay cut had previously appeared in the press.

"A lot has been written and said about the football first team at Barcelona, when it comes to the players' salaries during this state of alarm," said the statement, which added, "First of all, we would like to clarify that we have always been willing to accept a wage cut, because we understand perfectly that this is an exceptional situation and we are always the first to help the club when we have been asked to.

"For that reason, we cannot help but be surprised by the fact that from within the club there are those trying to put us under the microscope or apply pressure for us to do something that we have always been clear that we would do.

"If an agreement has taken a few days to be reached it is simply because we were seeking a formula to help the club and also to help its employees in these very difficult times," explained Messi.

Bartomeu tried to take weight off the statement commenting that: "Messi told me from day one that this reduction had to be made. This proposal came from the captains. It is a gesture that demonstrates their commitment to the club," he said.

"Perhaps the players have been frustrated by things said by people inside and outside the club, who do not have all the information," commented the Barca president.

There is still no date set for the return of football in Spain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Barcelona Josep Maria Bartomeu Leo Messi Barcelona players pay cut COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp