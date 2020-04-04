STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Serbian striker Aleksander Prijovic arrested for violating coronavirus curfew

Aleksander Prijovic is the second Serbian player to be arrested for breaching Serbia's curfew laws after Luka Jovic.

Published: 04th April 2020 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Serbian striker Aleksander Prijovic

Serbian striker Aleksander Prijovic (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BELGRADE: Serbian striker Aleksander Prijovic was arrested for violating the country's coronavirus curfew. Serbia's national police director Vladimir Rebic said that he and several other people were found drinking in a Belgrade hotel after the 5 p.m. deadline.

"Prijovic was arrested along with several other people and they've been summoned to the prosecutor's office," Rebic told Serbia's state-run RTS television broadcaster.

"They violated the curfew as they were having drinks in the restaurant lobby of a Belgrade hotel after the 5 p.m. deadline and there were more than five people present in total."

Rebic said that the police also holds the hotel responsible as the "measures also prohibit serving food and drinks... except if home delivery is feasible."

Prijovic, who has played in the past for Serie A club Parma, is the second Serbian player to be arrested for breaching Serbia's curfew laws after Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

The Serbian government has imposed a 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. ban on weekdays and stricter weekend ban starting at 1 p.m. on Saturdays to 5 a.m. on Mondays to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has thus far killed 44 people in the country and infected 1,624 people. Globally, the number of infections has crossed one million and over 60,000 have died.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aleksander Prijovic COVID 19 Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Updates  COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp