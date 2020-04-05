STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I haven't said yes to anyone: Ajax's Van de Beek amidst Real Madrid rumours

The Dutch midfielder, who is reportedly contemplating moving to the Spanish club Real Madrid, said it is always nice to play under the sun.

Published: 05th April 2020 01:27 PM

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek. (Twitter Photo)

By ANI

LEEDS: Dutch footballer and Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, who is reportedly contemplating moving to the Spanish club Real Madrid, said it is always nice to play under the sun.

"Playing in the sun is always nice. But no, I certainly haven't started taking Spanish lessons yet," Goal.com quoted Van de Beek as saying.

". I know what I've got here, I am loved in Ajax and I love Ajax," he added.

There are reports that the midfielI have not said yes to anyone, everything is still opender is planning a possible move to Real Madrid. Van de Beek, however, is yet to leave Amsterdam, despite reported strong interest from Zinedine Zidane's Merengue and the midfielder is happy to weigh up all his options before committing to a transfer.

"But I also have to fit in with the system that is being played and of course I also want to have an overview of playing minutes," Ajax player said. (A







