Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's mother dies after contracting coronavirus

Manchester City says everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep Guardiola.

Published: 07th April 2020 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BARCELONA: The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has died after contracting the coronavirus.

The Premier League club says Dolors Sala Carrió died near Barcelona in the city of Manresa.

She was 82.

Manchester City says "everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends."

Guardiola has coached City since 2016.

He previously coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

