STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Postponed Euro can work in Italy's favour: manager Roberto Mancini

The former Manchester City manager has revived the four-time world champions after they failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Published: 07th April 2020 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Roberto Mancini

Italy coach Roberto Mancini | AP

By IANS

ROME: Italy manager Roberto Mancini said that the postponement of Euro 2020 is good news for his team. The 16th edition of the European Championship was scheduled to be held from June 12 to July 12 this year but the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic had forced European football's governing body UEFA to defer it to next year.

"If we had played the European Championship in June, we would have had a good chance but maybe we would have faced national teams who are better prepared because they started to rejuvenate the squad before us, or have a long-established team like France," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"But with another year, the lads will have the opportunity to improve in every respect, they will gain experience."

The former Manchester City manager has revived the four-time world champions after they failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Mancini feels that with the extra time they have now, the team can shape up well and compete with the best.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

"Our national side can compete among the best. I hope to be coach of the (Italy) team that will win the European Championship for the first time since 1968."

Mancini, however, said that for now, football has taken a back seat as Italy reels under the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. One of the worst-hit countries in the world, Italy has reported over 15,000 deaths thus far and over 1,30,000 infections.

"There is great bitterness," said Mancini. "Unfortunately many people are no longer with us and that is the most difficult thing to accept."

"None of us would have wanted the postponement of the Euros. Many people have died and football takes second place."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Italy Roberto Mancini Euro 2020 coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp