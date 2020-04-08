Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp thanks 'incredible' medical professionals amid coronavirus pandemic

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has thanked all the 'incredible' medical professionals for their 'unbelievable' work during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hello. Myself, the staff and all the players of LFC would like to take this opportunity to deliver a message to say thank you to all the incredible people who work in the health services - all the health workers if you want, out there," Klopp said in a video posted on Liverpool's official Instagram handle.

"It's unbelievable what you are doing and on behalf of all of us from LFC, I would like to say thank you. Or, how we would say in Germany, vielen dank (thanks a lot)," he added.

Earlier, Premier League announced that the 2019-20 season will only return 'when it is safe and appropriate to do so'.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has reached 14.3 lakh with more than 82,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.