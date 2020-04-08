STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Manchester United must be ready for return to 'normality', says Solskjaer

United are currently fifth in the Premier League table, chasing a top-four berth that would guarantee entry into next season's Champions League.

Published: 08th April 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking at transfer targets during the lockdown and believes Manchester United are well-placed to exploit any knock-on effects of the coronavirus suspension.

With training and matches halted in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Norwegian has used some of this unexpected free time to pinpoint how best to improve the squad.

Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish are among the names liked with the club, with Solskjaer working with United's staff to fine-tune targets.

"Football is going to get back to normality at one point, and it's very important we're ready when that happens," the United manager told Sky Sports.

"We want to be the best at everything, and of course now is a chance to spend more time, you discuss players, discuss plans."

ALSO READ: Premier League players helping COVID-19 cause financially is complicated, says Shearer

Asked whether United can exploit the transfer market when football returns, Solskjaer said: "Who knows how the market is going to react to this? Who knows which clubs need to sell players?

"There might be just a situation there where you can exploit, and I know that we at Man United, we are one of the biggest, and the biggest, financially well-off.

"I'm sure we are capable, when we get back to normality, that we can do the business that we want to."

Solskjaer's team last played on March 12 against Austrian side LASK in a Europa League last-16 first-leg game played behind closed doors, which they won 5-0.

Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are likely to have recovered from their injury lay-offs by the time football resumes.

"In a way, they have got an opportunity here to play a bigger part in this season than they had hoped," said Solskjaer.

"And they are big players for us, some of the most important players."

United are currently fifth in the Premier League table, chasing a top-four berth that would guarantee entry into next season's Champions League.

"We can kick on, I'm sure we can get a good start and climb up that table if we keep doing the right thing," said Solskjaer.

"Even with the FA Cup and Europa League, if that does go ahead, we've got good chances there."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Premier league coronavirus England
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp