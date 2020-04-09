STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Chinese football clubs to cut players' salaries over coronavirus

Players in the Chinese Super League (CSL), which has sprung to prominence by giving world-leading wages to foreign stars, were under growing pressure to follow suit.

Published: 09th April 2020 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Players of Guangzhou Evergrande lift up their head coach Fabio Cannavaro celebrate after defeating Shanghai Shenhua to win the Chinese Super League (CSL) football championship in Guangzhou

Players of Guangzhou Evergrande lift up their head coach Fabio Cannavaro celebrate after defeating Shanghai Shenhua to win the Chinese Super League (CSL) football championship in Guangzhou. (File photo| AFP)

By AFP

SHANGHAI: Chinese football clubs look set to become the latest to cut player salaries as teams throughout world football attempt to offset the financial blow of the coronavirus pandemic. Lionel Messi's Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus have both made similar moves, while Real Madrid players agreed to reduce their pay by as much as a fifth.

Players in the Chinese Super League (CSL), which has sprung to prominence by giving world-leading wages to foreign stars, were under growing pressure to follow suit. The Chinese Football Association (CFA) said that following talks Thursday with clubs, those in the CSL and the two divisions below will thrash out terms for a "reasonable" reduction in pay.

ALOS READ| Chinese football team mentally fatigued after coronavirus hit training camp

The cuts will be backdated to March 1 and last until the new season begins. Latest reports say that will be late May at the earliest. The CSL campaign was supposed to start on February 22 but was indefinitely postponed by the deadly coronavirus outbreak, which began in China late last year before spreading worldwide.

"Professional football clubs and investors generally face operational difficulties. The clubs' calls for a moderate reduction in their financial burdens and reasonable salary reductions are strong. The epidemic has also had a huge impact on the development of global football," the CFA said.

CSL clubs made headlines in recent years by luring big-name stars with eye-watering wages -- Shanghai SIPG's Oscar is one of the top-earning players in football. The Brazilian attacking midfielder reportedly earns nearly USD 30 million a year.

ALSO READ| Southampton becomes first Premier League club to defer wages as union pleads for fairness

But the CFA has since brought in a number of measures to rein in spending and cool the Chinese transfer market. "Regarding the issue of salary reductions, the Chinese Football Association also communicated with FIFA several times and received FIFA support," the CFA statement added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus China football clubs COVID 19 Chinese Super League Chinese Football Association
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp