Got a call from Inter once but never felt the need to move: Paul Scholes

Scholes said that he was with England at Euro 2000 when he got to know about the interest.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (File | AFP)

By IANS

LONDON: Former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Scholes has revealed that Italian club Inter were interested in buying him in 2000. Scholes said that apart from that he has never really had any club calling him up enquiring about a potential move.

"I was never ever made aware of any team coming in for me," Scholes told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I did have one phone call off an agent, (former Manchester United captain) Bryan Robson's old agent, he rang me while we were away at Euro 2000 to ask me if I would be interested in going to Inter Milan but that's the only phone call I ever had. I never heard anything after that and the manager (Sir Alex Ferguson) never said anything to me.

"I was playing at my boyhood club, I was a Manchester lad, we were winning trophies all the time," he said.

Scholes was an integral part of the Manchester United side that won the treble in 1999 and dominated English football in the early part of the 21st century with Arsenal. He said that he never felt the need to go to any other big club in Europe and would have done so only if Ferguson wanted him out.

"If the manager said to me that he didn't want me I would definitely have gone if there was a big club abroad who wanted me but there was never any need to ever think about Barcelona, Real Madrid or AC Milan because I was at the biggest club in the world anyway," said Scholes.

"We didn't win as many Champions Leagues as we should have but we were every inch as good as those teams, if not better."

