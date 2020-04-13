IWL-winning coach turns volunteer during crisis

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Priya PV, who guided Gokulam Kerala FC to the Indian Women’s League title back in February is on a different mission these days. The veteran coach is among the volunteers at the call centre which has been set-up in Kannur to help people get essential supplies delivered to their home during the coronavirus lockdown.Another well-known name who is volunteering at the centre is Jamshedpur FC winger CK Vineeth. The likes of Priya and Vineeth have been roped in by the Kannur district administration and the Kerala State Sports Council to reach out to people during the coronavirus outbreak.

“When I was approached to do this voluntary work, I felt it would be a good initiative. During a lockdown, people find it difficult to get stuff and move around, so getting it delivered to their home is important. It is something that I felt I could do and I’m just happy to do whatever I can,” said Priya.

Priya mostly notes down orders and requests from callers and then pass on the information to the delivery agent. “Initially, we used to get a lot of calls. People used to call to order food items and medicines among other things. Now that the lockdown is coming to an end, the work is less. But with talks about the lockdown being extended, we might have to extend this service,” said Priya.

The sporting world has come to a standstill with sports events getting postponed or cancelled and sportsmen confined to their homes.“The girls I train, I’m constantly in touch with them. They are keeping themselves engaged and are largely in good spirits. The only worry that’s on everyone’s mind is about when things will get back to normal,” said Priya.Gokulam were the first team from Kerala to win the IWL title.