STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Barcelona to initiate legal action against its former vice president Emili Rousaud

Barcelona has denied all the allegations and the side released an official statement to put out their version of the story.

Published: 14th April 2020 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BARCELONA: Spanish football club Barcelona is likely to initiate legal action against its former vice-president Emili Rousaud after he alleged that one of the club's executives was using the funds to fill his own pockets.

Rousaud was one of the six Barcelona board members to resign from their respective positions last week. He was joined by fellow vice president Enrique Tombas and directors Silvio Elias, Maria Teixidor, Josep Pont and Jordi Clasamiglia, Goal.com reported.

After resigning from their posts, the members called for the reviewing of the leadership of the club, while Rousaud made a sensational claim that a member within the board is utilising the club's money.

Barcelona has denied all the allegations and the side released an official statement to put out their version of the story.

"In the face of grave and unfounded allegations made by Emili Rousaud, the club's former vice president, in a number of media interviews, the board of directors categorically denies any action that could be described as corruption and have agreed to bring the corresponding criminal action accordingly," Barcelona said in an official statement.

"The Board of Directors have agreed that, once the audit is completed, it will analyse the content and conclusions derived from it, publish them, and will make their decisions and take appropriate measures based on their final result," it added.

Barcelona has been involved in a few controversies off late. There were reports that the club had hired a social media firm to disparage players in an effort to boost Barcelona president's reputation while there was also a highly-public spat between Lionel Messi and Eric Abidal.

Currently, all football action has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona is placed at the top of the La Liga competition with a two-point lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Barcelona Emili Rousaud
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp