Coronavirus outbreak: Remaining I-League matches set to be cancelled, decision likely by Thursday

Mohun Bagan will be officially crowned the I-League champions as they have already clinched the title with four rounds left in the competition.

Mohun Bagan football stars

Mohun Bagan football stars (Photo | Mohun Bagan Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The remaining 28 matches of the suspended I-League is set to be cancelled in the wake of the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3.

A top official of the All India Football Federation told PTI that a formal decision to call off the remaining matches of the I-League is expected to be taken in a video call meeting on Thursday.

"Most probably the remaining I-League matches are going to be cancelled. As of now, no decision has been taken and the announcement is expected after the meeting likely for day after tomorrow," the AIFF official said.

The other issues to be sorted out are determining the second and third place clubs as well as the team to be relegated to second division.

There is a three-way race among East Bengal, Minerva Punjab (both with 23 points from 16 matches) and Real Kashmir (22 points from 15 matches) for the runners-up slot.

With cancellation of remaining matches on cards, the AIFF meeting will have to take a call on a likely split of the prize money among the second and third placed teams.

The AIFF may also opt not to relegate any team to the second division this time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which has led to the death of 300 people in India and over 1,00,000 globally.

