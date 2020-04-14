STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Jurgen Klopp misses Liverpool players 'so much' amid coronavirus pandemic

All the Liverpool ​players are currently at home due to the pandemic and are having training sessions from their respective homes.

Published: 14th April 2020 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: As the football season came to an indefinite halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he misses the players 'so much' and termed them an 'exceptional group'.

All the players are currently at home due to the pandemic and are having training sessions from their respective homes.

"It's just great. Look, it's so different. Everything is different in the moment and we do all different stuff. When we have these training sessions, I could have never imagined I would enjoy it that much but it's just the moment when I see the boys again and that changes everything - for a minute, for an hour, for two hours, however long the sessions are," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"The boys are all in good spirits; you feel immediately why you miss them so much because it's just an exceptional group," he added.

Premier League has already announced that the 2019-20 season will only return 'when it is safe and appropriate to do so.'

Klopp also stated that he enjoys these training sessions a lot while admitting that the longer he does not see the players, the more it hurts.

"You want to be together with them, you want to have them around, you want to be closer to them than you can be. These are the closest moments, apart from exchanging messages with them and asking, 'How are you?' and stuff like this. So I enjoy these sessions really a lot," the manager said.

"It's getting worse, the longer it takes. I accept the situation 100 percent like it is but the longer you don't see somebody you like, the more it hurts. That's the situation we are in at the moment," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp