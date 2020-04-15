STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

COVID-19: Bournemouth follows Liverpool, Tottenham to reverse furlough decision on staff

Bournemouth has become the third team after Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur to reverse their furlough decision.

Published: 15th April 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

AFC Bournemouth gaffer Eddie Howe

AFC Bournemouth gaffer Eddie Howe (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: England's football club Bournemouth have announced that the club will no longer be furloughing its non-playing staff and instead will be paying the salaries of all employees in full.

With this, Bournemouth has become the third team after Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur to reverse their furlough decision.

"Earlier this month we announced that a number of staff at AFC Bournemouth were being temporarily furloughed, and that we would utilise the Government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. These measures were not taken lightly, given the operational pressures placed on clubs in such uncertain times," Bournemouth said in an official statement.

"However well-placed our intentions were, we are aware of criticisms levelled at Premier League clubs applying for this scheme. We have listened to our supporters and have reversed our decision to furlough these employees," the statement added.

Earlier this month, Bournemouth had announced that they would be utilising the UK Government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which covers 80 per cent of an employees wages.

The club had vowed to pay out the remaining 20 per cent of each staff member's salary.

In addition, club chief executive Neill Blake, first team technical director Richard Hughes, manager Eddie Howe and assistant manager Jason Tindall all took significant, voluntary pay cuts," Goal.com reported.

After taking the pay cut, Howe became the first Premier League manager to do so due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Bournemouth reversing its furlough decision, Newcastle United and Norwich City are the only Premier League sides left who are still furloughing employees.

The Premier League has been suspended since early March due to COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Liverpool Tottenham Bournemouth COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp