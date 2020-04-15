STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

IWL winning football coach Priya PV joins call centre to help people during lockdown

Priya has joined the same helpline centre in Kannur, where India and Jamshedpur FC attacker CK Vineeth has been working.

Published: 15th April 2020 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Priya PV has joined the same helpline centre in Kannur, where India and Jamshedpur FC attacker CK Vineeth has been working.

Priya PV has joined the same helpline centre in Kannur, where India and Jamshedpur FC attacker CK Vineeth has been working. (Photo | Indian Football Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Football coach Priya PV, who guided Gokulam Kerala FC to the Indian Women's League title, is currently assisting relief operations in the coronavirus-forced lockdown through a helpline centre which provides medicine and food to the needy.

Priya has joined the same helpline centre in Kannur, where India and Jamshedpur FC attacker CK Vineeth has been working.

The biggest challenge for them at the centre is to make sure that all requests for medicines are met.

"We have been getting around 150-200 calls every day. Most of these are for medicines. We make sure that whenever we get any requests for medicines, they are duly sent to those in need," Priya, who had earlier coached India U-19, said in a press release.

"No requests for medicines are ever turned down. We try to do the same for grocery and food items as well. But sometimes we have to keep in mind that we have to distribute such items among a lot of people. So we try to divide it for everyone to get some amount," she added.

The call centre also attends to requests from students and other professionals from around the area.

Kannur being the headquarters of the helpline centre, Priya and Vineeth also get a number of calls from the nearby districts, where tertiary networks have been set up to help the people.

"We are working from the headquarters in Kannur. There are tertiary helpline centres in different districts as well who have their own network of pharmacists, grocers, and delivery executives," said Priya.

"If we get a call from any of these districts, we forward the call to the respective helpline centre."

Priya, who won the IWL 2019-20 title as head coach of local club Gokulam Kerala FC, is staying away from her family to work at the helpline centre.

"My ancestral home is a bit far from the call centre, so I am currently staying at a place that is close by. Initially, I wanted to go to my ancestral home every weekend, in order to make sure that my parents have all they need during the lockdown," she said.

'The footballing calendar in India is quite packed, and those of us making a living out of the beautiful game do not get much chance to give back to society. The lockdown has awarded me the time that I can now use to help other people."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IWL Indian Womens League PV Priya COVID 19 warrior Corona warrior COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp