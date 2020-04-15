STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Tottenham legend Jimmy Greaves out of hospital

Tottenham confirmed last week that Jimmy Greaves had not suffered another stroke nor had he been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Published: 15th April 2020 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham legend Jimmy Greaves

Tottenham legend Jimmy Greaves (Photo | Tottenham Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: Tottenham legend Jimmy Greaves has been released from hospital after being admitted due to illness last week.

Spurs' record goalscorer suffered a severe stroke in 2015 that has left him wheelchair-bound.

Tottenham confirmed last week he had not suffered another stroke nor had he been diagnosed with coronavirus.

"We are delighted to let you all know that Jimmy is now back at home recuperating with his wife Irene," said a statement on the former England striker's Facebook page.

"He has been very ill and we are hoping he will be fine going forward."

Greaves, who scored 266 times for Tottenham, began his career at Chelsea and also had spells at West Ham and AC Milan.

With 44 goals in 57 games for England, he is fourth on his country's all-time goalscoring charts behind Wayne Rooney, Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker.

He was part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, but suffered an injury during the group stage and did not play in the 4-2 final win over West Germany.

"Thanks to the thousands of you that have sent goodwill messages," added the statement.

"We love that so many of you still hold Jimmy so dear to your hearts and it's lovely to know that there is still so much love for him in the world."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tottenham Jimmy Greaves Jimmy Greaves health Jimmy Greaves health updates
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp