STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Coronavirus outbreak: Bayern Munich defender Niklas Suele wary of Bundesliga returning too soon

Most of the 18 top flight clubs in Germany returned to training last week, albeit with social distancing being observed even on the pitch.

Published: 16th April 2020 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Suele

Bayern Munich defender Niklas (second from right) has returned to training after a serious knee injury last October, and acknowledges that his comeback will probably be in front of empty terraces. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Germany and Bayern Munich defender Niklas Suele admits having mixed feelings about the possible return of German league football next month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Next Thursday, the German Football League (DFL) plans to meet via video conference with the 36 clubs in the first two leagues to discuss whether matches can resume in early May.

As public events in Germany are banned until August 31, football matches before that date could only be played in near-empty stadiums with fans locked out.

If the German authorities give the green light, the Bundesliga could be the first top European league to resume since German league matches were halted on March 13.

Most of the 18 top flight clubs in Germany returned to training last week, albeit with social distancing being observed even on the pitch.

The DFL is determined to finish the season by June 30 to ensure its clubs do not lose out on crucial TV rights revenue, but Suele is sceptical.

"There are many more important things than football at the moment," the 24-year-old told AFP subsidiary SID.

"Of course I want to get fit and play again, but the important thing is that my family is well, that everyone is healthy.

"As football professionals, we are blessed when we see how many companies have to close or how hard some families are hit. That's bad.

"Whether we play sooner or later is irrelevant."

However, Suele admits he would be "very happy if we could start again. Maybe it would also be a little distraction for many fans".

Suele has returned to training after a serious knee injury last October, and acknowledges that his comeback will probably be in front of empty terraces.

"Of course, during rehab I imagined how nice it would be to run out at the sold-out Allianz Arena (Bayern's home ground) again," he said.

"Unfortunately, that's going to be a thing of the past, but I'd still be happy to be able to play with my team again."

In Germany, games played behind locked doors are called "ghost games" and Suele insists they are a better option than no matches at all.

"From my point of view, there's no player anyway who'd rather not play at all than have ghost games," he added.

Just over 3,500 people have so far died due to the coronavirus in Germany.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bayern Munich Bundesliga Niklas Suele COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp