STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Coronavirus outbreak: Hearts owner Ann Budge 'disillusioned' after Scottish league vote

The vote means the Championship, League One and League Two campaigns will be curtailed early and decided on a points-per-game basis.

Published: 16th April 2020 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Football

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By AFP

LONDON: Hearts owner Ann Budge has been left "disillusioned and bitterly disappointed" by the vote to end the Scottish season below the Premiership due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dundee reversed an earlier intention to reject the Scottish Professional Football League's contentious proposals on Wednesday, meaning the resolution achieved the numbers required for the motion to pass.

The vote means the Championship, League One and League Two campaigns will be curtailed early and decided on a points-per-game basis, with Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers declared champions.

Partick Thistle and Stranraer will be relegated under the proposals, which could see bottom-placed Premiership club Hearts also drop, should the SPFL board decide the top-flight season cannot resume.

In a lengthy statement on the club website on Thursday, Budge said: "Yesterday afternoon's announcement that Dundee FC has re-cast its vote, in support of the SPFL's written resolution of 8th April, leaves me both disillusioned and bitterly disappointed."

She added: "It is now of paramount importance that we do not give up in our efforts to right this wrong."

Partick Thistle, facing relegation from the Championship, have already sought legal action while Stranraer, who will go down from League One, described the decision as "grossly unfair".
Budge, who will lead a task force looking at a potential restructuring of the top-flight with Hamilton chairman Les Gray, said the process had been badly handled.

"I have said from the outset that it was imperative that we find a solution that ensures no club is penalised by relegation in a situation where the leagues cannot be finished," she said. "The financial consequences are enormous."

She added: "This is what must now be addressed through a temporary change to the league structure to cope with what is likely to be two very 'abnormal' seasons."

Clubs facing relegation could still be saved by further talks over league reconstruction.

A popular proposal among clubs and fans would see two teams promoted to the top four leagues and no side relegated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hearts Ann Budge Scottish league Scottish Professional Football League Premiership COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp