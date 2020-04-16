STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: Sporting Lisbon cuts players' wages by 40 per cent

Sporting Lisbon were fourth in the table when the league was suspended last month, trailing leaders Porto by 18 points.

Sporting Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon were fourth in the table when the league was suspended last month. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LISBON: Sporting Lisbon have placed most of the club's staff on partial unemployment and reduced player salaries by 40 percent to mitigate financial losses after the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lisbon club said in a statement released by the stock exchange authority late on Wednesday that 95 percent of its workforce would go on "temporary suspension" or face "reduced working hours".

The decision follows a move to slash first-team player and staff wages by 40 percent.

The board of directors will also take a 50 percent pay cut, the club added.

Sporting were fourth in the table when the league was suspended last month, trailing leaders Porto by 18 points with 10 rounds of matches left in the season.

Coronavirus
