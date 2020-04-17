COVID-19: Chelsea to provide 78,000 meals for medical, charity workers

By AFP

LONDON: Chelsea will provide 78,000 free meals to Britain's National Health Service and charities that support the elderly and vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis, the Premier League club said Thursday.

The Blues' donation will help NHS staff working long hours across five hospitals.

"We are and have always been committed to supporting our communities, especially the vulnerable, and at this time we recognise this is more important than ever," Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck said.

"Our owner, Roman Abramovich, has been instrumental in challenging us to find ways to support those in need."

Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium, normally a sea of red, will be lit up in blue to show support for the NHS during the pandemic.

Old Trafford was due to turn the colour of United's local rivals Manchester City to coincide with the weekly public "clap for carers" tribute on Thursday at 1900 GMT.

"While Old Trafford is not normally bathed in blue, it's been organised to recognise the extraordinary efforts of the frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic," United said in a statement.