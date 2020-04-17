Don't like Pep Guardiola in terms of man-management: Medhi Benatia

By IANS

MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is widely recognised as one of the best managers in the world.

However, the Spaniard has copped criticism from his former players on his man management skills in the past and the latest to allege that Guardiola is not good in his communication with players is Moroccan centre back Medhi Benatia.

"He is tactically the best coach in the world, I don't see one better than him," Benatia, who played under Guardiola at Bayern Munich, told Goal.com.

"But I did not like him very much in [terms of] the relationship with the players, from this point of view he did not impress me."

In the past, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Samuel Eto'o have spoken against Guardiola's ability to handle players who don't fit into the manager's mold. Both strikers played for him at Barcelona and Eto'o was part of the team that won the 2009 Champions League final.

The team, which included Thierry Henry, Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta among others is widely recognised as one of the greatest sides of all time to play in Europe. However, Eto'o later said he had personal issues with Guardiola which forced him to leave for Inter.

Ibrahimovic's time at Barcelona between 2009 and 2011 is deemed as a rare failure for the Swedish striker. Ibrahimovic later went on to say that Guardiola is "the most immature manager" he has played under and that he is "not a man."