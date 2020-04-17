Testing times for I-League clubs but Gokulam ready to ride out COVID-19 storm

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The coronavirus crisis is the latest existential threat faced by I-League clubs in the country. Football clubs across the world are trying to soften the blow from the pandemic by adopting various measures. At many major European clubs, the players have agreed to take pay cuts. In England, some English Premier League teams even decided to put their non-playing staff on furlough which courted a lot of criticism.

The last few decades have shown that it doesn't need a coronavirus-like crisis for football clubs to shut down in the country. The likes of JCT, Mahindra United, Pune FC, Bharat FC, Royal Wahingdoh, Mumbai FC, DSK Shivajians, Rangdajied United, FC Cochin, Viva Kerala all found out the hard way that Indian football was not a profitable endeavour and folded up.

And as the I-League slowly started losing its status as the top division in the country to the ISL, the likes of Dempo SC, Salgaocar SC and Sporting Clube de Goa pulled out. The 2019-20 season was unlike any other in Indian football. The AIFF made ISL the top division in the country. I-League clubs, who had to settle for being the second-tier division, were not even afforded the option of getting promoted to the ISL.

Now, COVID-19 which has shaken the whole world will test the resolve of these clubs who have been forging ahead despite all odds. Gokulam Kerala FC, which entered the I-League back in 2017, suggested that they are ready to ride out the storm. "Just for COVID-19, we don't need to make any big change of plans. Like any other business, this will also have to run," club president VC Praveen said.

He added, "Maybe, we'll have to lower our budget (in the future) but I don't think we have to stop football or quit football. We are only looking at the positive side."

Even though the I-League lost its top-flight status, Praveen believes that the league still holds value. "Football in general in India has been picking up. Chennai City have sold stakes (to Swiss side FC Basel) and Punjab FC have sold stakes (bought by RoundGlass), so there are interested buyers. If somebody wants to look for an exit, then there are people ready to invest," he said.

While Gokulam have hinted that they are here to stay, they want to see the proper implementation of the roadmap laid out by the AIFF last year. Among the many suggestions, I-League teams will have a chance to get promoted to the ISL by the 2022-23 season.

"After two years, if the merger happens and promotion is happening, then we would like to get promoted. But every three years, there is a different roadmap. When we reach the end of the road, we don't know what will happen. At least, this time I hope they don't change their word," said Praveen.