STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Chhetri says he cried under pressure while playing in Kolkata in early days, contemplated quitting

Sunil Chhetri's first professional contract was with Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan at a tender age of 17.

Published: 18th April 2020 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri

Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: One of India's greatest footballers, Sunil Chhetri reveals he was under so much pressure while playing in Kolkata early in his career that he cried many times and even contemplated quitting the sport.

He had to call in his Armyman father for support.

Chhetri's first professional contract was with Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan at a tender age of 17.

It was a big challenge to overcome for a teenager and he buckled under pressure at times.

"The first year was good. I used to get 20 minutes or 30 minutes game time in matches and people used to tag me next Bhaichung Bhutia and what not. But football in Kolkata teaches you very quickly," Chhetri was quoted as saying by indiansuperleague.com.

"The crowd turns hostile when you start losing and there were times I used to cry. Losing is not an option in Kolkata. It's not easy, a lot of players even quit. There were instances which shook me and I even called my father back home once and said that I don't think I should do this."

But Chhetri, now 35, did not quit as his family backed him to the hilt to continue his football career.

"My family supported me a lot and my father flew in to stay with me from time to time. We talked and it made things easier. The story continued and 18 years on, here I am," said Chhetri who was born in Secunderabad where his father was posted at the time.

Chhetri's family later settled in New Delhi.

His mother had played for the Nepal national football team and his father was in his battalion team.

"So, getting sports into my system was not difficult. It was natural. I used to play a lot of different sports, now when I look back, I understand that it really helped with my hand-eye coordination," said the striker who holds the Indian record of most number of international matches and goals.

"My biggest competitor was my mum. I used to try to beat her at Chinese checkers, chess, carrom, volleyball, badminton, football, wrestling," said Chhetri, who is the second highest scorer in the world among active players, next only to Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chhetri, who made his international debut in 2005 in a match against Pakistan, said he was lucky to have the likes of Bhutia and Renedy Singh, who shielded him from unnecessary pressure during his early days in the national team.

"There was no comparison whatsoever and thankfully Bhaichung bhai was in my team at that time. People like Bhaichung, Mahesh Gawli, Deepak Mondal, Renedy Singh, Samir Naik, Surkumar Singh, Climax Lawrence were in the national team back then and they were brilliant. They guarded me and protected me so much.

"But they never interfered with my freedom. Everyone wanted me to score. And the 70 odd goals that I have scored for the national team came about because of this.

"Since the first time when I played against Pakistan in Pakistan on my debut to now, everyone in the team wants me to score."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sunil Chhetri Mohun Bagan
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp