Coronavirus outbreak: Premier League clubs committed to finishing season, but no deadline set

With the EPL postponed since March 13 due to the coronavirus, it had been suggested a firm closing date for the season needed to be imposed.

Published: 18th April 2020

Liverpool

Liverpool football team (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Premier League clubs remain committed to finishing the top-flight season, but did not set a June 30 deadline to complete the fixture list at their latest meeting on Friday.

With the Premier League postponed since March 13 due to the coronavirus, it had been suggested a firm closing date for the season needed to be imposed.

But the 20 clubs did not discuss wrapping up the remaining 92 Premier League fixtures by June 30 when they met on a conference call with league chiefs.

With fears that failure to finish the season could cost the Premier League more than 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion), clubs looked at various models for a potential return to action.

However, Britain is on lockdown until May 7 at the earliest to limit the spread of the pandemic, leaving English football to play a waiting game in the hope of an improvement in the health crisis.

A Premier League spokesman said a number of complex scenarios were being worked through.

"We are actively engaging with stakeholders, including broadcast partners, and our aim is to ensure we are in a position to resume playing when it is safe to do so and with the full support of the government," added the spokesman.

"The health and wellbeing of players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters are our priority and the league will only restart when medical guidance allows.

"Today's shareholders' meeting provided an opportunity to discuss possible scheduling models. It remains our objective to complete the 2019/20 season but at this stage all dates are tentative while the impact of COVID-19 develops."

Coronavirus
