Ilkay Gundogan belives Raul Jimenez can play for Manchester City

By ANI

LONDON: Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes that Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has the potential to play for the defending Premier League champions.

"I think he has everything a world-class striker needs. For a striker, he is so mobile, but also physically so good and talented technically on the ball. I can imagine him playing with us," ESPN quoted Gundogan as saying.

Mexican international has been in great touch in the Premier League's 2019-20 season as he scored 22 goals in all competitions for Nuno Espirito Santo's side. Gundogan also compared Jimenez with one of the world's top strikers for several years now -- Robert Lewandowski.

"Maybe [he's] not on that level yet, but he reminds me a little bit of [Robert] Lewandowski because I've played with him. In terms of style I think there is still a lot of potential," Gundogan said.

"Sometimes it's so difficult to predict. A player can have all the quality and everything it takes to play for a big-six team or to play for the best teams in the world but then sometimes it happens and it doesn't work out," he added.