Manchester City star David Silva reveals post-retirement plans

David Silva has vast experience that can be passed on to the next generation and a move into coaching does appeal to him.

Published: 19th April 2020 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City legend David Silva

Manchester City legend David Silva (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Former Spanish footballer David Silva, who has entered the final few months of his contract with Manchester City, revealed his post-retirement plans.

The World Cup-winning player is planning to bid farewell to the defending Premier League champions. The 34-year-old has showcased his desire to become a manager after his stint as a player.

"Not at the beginning, but as time goes by, I'm having more interest. Maybe when I retire from football, I feel that I would like to become a manager," he told CityTV.

There are no plans to slip into retirement just yet, but the creative midfielder is aware that the end of a distinguished playing career is approaching.

Silva has vast experience that can be passed on to the next generation and a move into coaching does appeal to him.

"Now, I don't know - I still want to play for a few more years," the midfielder said.

Silva played a total of 125 games for his national side, scored 35 goals making him the fourth-highest goalscorer of Spain. He was part of the Spanish squad which won the FIFA World Cup in 2010. He also helped the country to clinch two European Championship titles in 2008 and 2012.

