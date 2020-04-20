STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: PSG captain Thiago Silva looking at positives during this 'strange period'

PSG captain Thiago Silva said the club has a 'very responsible' squad and reminded players that they are not on holiday.

Published: 20th April 2020

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PARIS: Despite calling the current situation a 'strange period' due to coronavirus pandemic, Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva is looking at the positives saying that players are getting time to spend with their families.

"It's a strange period, we need to adapt, life goes on. In life, there are moments like that, more difficult times. The positive is that we are all able to make the most of spending some more time with our families. But it's, of course, a very difficult time, not only for footballers but for everyone," the club's official website quoted Silva as saying.

As football season has been brought to an indefinite halt by the pandemic, players are staying at their homes. The players have been provided with a personalised programme by the club to keep them fit.

Silva said the club has a 'very responsible' squad and reminded players that they are not on holiday.

"I have spoken with the coach, we often send each other messages. We have a squad Whatsapp group too, we are always talking, every week we talk, to see how things are going, if there is any news to share, if there is any change on the return date," he said.

"But I know my squad, it's a very responsible squad. You often see the videos on their Instagram, their training sessions, but when you work with everyone on a daily basis, you know that the guys are responsible. We need to be professional and continue to work, because we aren't on holiday. It's a moment to take note of our responsibilities. And to be ready if we need to play again," Silva added.

