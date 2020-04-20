Eden Hazard is recovering well from injury, says Belgium coach Martinez

By ANI

LEEDS: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has revealed that Real Madrid's Eden Hazard is recovering well from his ankle injury and is not far from running again.

"I know he is recovering well. He is not far from running again and there are no complications," Goal.com quoted Martinez as saying.

"Everything went well with the operation, but you also hope that everything goes well in the four to five weeks afterwards without complications, and there were none," he added.

Hazard has not been able to make a massive impact during his debut season in La Ligas as it was badly disrupted by injuries. He suffered a fractured ankle in February against Levante after which he underwent surgery.

Martinez is also expecting the Belgium international to return stronger.

"We know he will return stronger. We were also fortunate, of course, to have his surgery take place just before the coronavirus outbreak," he said.

"Otherwise he would not be able to travel or be treated outside of Madrid. I have a positive feeling that Eden will be back soon," he added.