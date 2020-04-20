STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Liverpool's kit manager explains reason behind Trent Alexander-Arnold's shirt number

Lee Radcliffe said that whenever a young player comes into the side, the side's management tends to give them a higher jersey number.

Published: 20th April 2020 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool's kit manager Lee Radcliffe has revealed the real reason behind Trent Alexander-Arnold's jersey number 66.

He has said that whenever a young player comes into the side, the side's management tends to give them a higher jersey number.

"When we get any young lads that come down from the academy, we always deliberately try to give them a high-ish number. We don't like to give them a low number in case they sort of think they've made it straight away, if you know what I mean," official website of Liverpool quoted Radcliffe as saying.

"When you see him now lifting trophies and celebrating with 66 on the back, it's a weird feeling and I can't really describe it. It's weird to see such a high number and for someone to be happy with it," he added.

The 21-year-old Arnold has now cemented his place in the Liverpool line-up, however, he continues to wear the number 66.

Wearing the jersey number 66, Arnold has made 125 appearances for the side and has been a part of the Champions League-winning team, Goal.com reported.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt.

Before the stoppage of the Premier League, Liverpool was just three wins away from their winning their first Premier League title in 30 years.

The side is currently 25 points clear of the second-placed Manchester City.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trent Alexander Arnold Liverpool
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp