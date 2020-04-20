Liverpool's kit manager explains reason behind Trent Alexander-Arnold's shirt number

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool's kit manager Lee Radcliffe has revealed the real reason behind Trent Alexander-Arnold's jersey number 66.

He has said that whenever a young player comes into the side, the side's management tends to give them a higher jersey number.

"When we get any young lads that come down from the academy, we always deliberately try to give them a high-ish number. We don't like to give them a low number in case they sort of think they've made it straight away, if you know what I mean," official website of Liverpool quoted Radcliffe as saying.

"When you see him now lifting trophies and celebrating with 66 on the back, it's a weird feeling and I can't really describe it. It's weird to see such a high number and for someone to be happy with it," he added.

The 21-year-old Arnold has now cemented his place in the Liverpool line-up, however, he continues to wear the number 66.

Wearing the jersey number 66, Arnold has made 125 appearances for the side and has been a part of the Champions League-winning team, Goal.com reported.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt.

Before the stoppage of the Premier League, Liverpool was just three wins away from their winning their first Premier League title in 30 years.

The side is currently 25 points clear of the second-placed Manchester City.