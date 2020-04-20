STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

SC Braga president Antonio Salvador says Francisco Trincao will define a decade

In January, Francisco Trincao signed a five-year deal with Barcelona but the move will not come into effect until July 1.

Published: 20th April 2020 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

In January, Francisco Trincao signed a five-year deal with Barcelona but the move will not come into effect until July 1.

In January, Francisco Trincao signed a five-year deal with Barcelona but the move will not come into effect until July 1. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LEEDS: SC Braga president Antonio Salvador feels that Francisco Trincao, who is due to complete his move to Barcelona in July, will define a decade from now.

"We already know we are going to lose one of our great players, one that I consider the best, one that will define a decade from now, which is Trincao," Goal.com quoted Salvador as saying.

"As you know, he has been sold to Barcelona. I believe that almost the entire squad will be maintained next season. Our squad will increasingly have players from the academy. This is due to the exceptional facilities we created. They will provide even more talent. We want a strong core of players that will support players who can move into the line-up," he added.

In January, Trincao signed a five-year deal with Barcelona but the move will not come into effect until July 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SC Braga Antonio Salvador  Francisco Trincao Francisco Trincao transfer Barcelona
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp