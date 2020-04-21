Coronavirus: La Liga clubs to resume training under strict protocols

By ANI

LEEDS: La Liga clubs will be allowed to return to training only if they comply with the protocols put in place by the Spanish government in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spain's National Sports Council (CSD), the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and La Liga met on Sunday after which the decision was made, Goal.com reported.

CSD, in a statement, said that the training sessions will take place under strict protocols. However, CSD did not confirm a fixed date for the return of the training sessions.

In an attempt to assist vulnerable athletes RFEF president Luis Rubiales and La Liga president Javier Tebas signed a commitment to create a contingency fund of EUR10 million.