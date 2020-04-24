STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Phil Neville to step down as England Women's Football coach in July 2021

Neville on his part said: "As a result of the changes to the proposed tournament scheduling, we'll now be working to plan for a revised match calendar once it's safe and appropriate to do so.

Published: 24th April 2020 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

England women's football manager Phil Neville

England women's football manager Phil Neville (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: England women's football team head coach Phil Neville has confirmed he will step down from his role after seeing out his contract in July 2021 following the decision to postpone the UEFA Women's EURO 2021 to 2022.

"In light of the impact of current global events on the sporting calendar and in the best interests of the England Women's team, both parties were in agreement that our shared priority was to ensure the Lionesses have continuity of coaching going into the home EURO and looking towards the 2023 FIFA World Cup," director of women's football Sue Campbell was quoted as saying by the English FA's official website.

"Once football returns after this difficult period, Phil will continue his work with the Lionesses on the further development of his squad. I will support him fully with that important task while moving forward with the crucial succession planning process.

"We'll now discuss next steps with the British Olympic Association and the home nations with regard to Team GB Football and we're not in a position to make any further comment at this time."

Neville on his part said: "As a result of the changes to the proposed tournament scheduling, we'll now be working to plan for a revised match calendar once it's safe and appropriate to do so."

"I'm looking forward to getting back to work with the team as soon as possible. We have a fantastic squad of players and there is plenty to work on as we look to progress as a team going into 2021."

