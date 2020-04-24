Uncertainty over return of football making Neymar 'anxious'

By ANI

PARIS: Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Neymar said that uncertainty regarding the return of football is making him anxious.

"Not knowing when to come back is making me anxious. I want to play and I want to compete. I miss the club environment and my PSG teammates," the club's official website quoted Neymar as saying.

"I really miss football a lot! I'm sure the fans also want to see everybody back on the pitch as soon as possible. I hope the decision will be made known soon," he added.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports as tournaments all around the world are either being postponed or cancelled.

Reflecting on his daily routine during the lockdown, Neymar said: "The building has a large space for cycling, a football pitch, a gym and equipment that can be used as long as social distancing regulations are applied."

"The routine of the athlete consists of breakfast, a first training session, rest and then all day long activities that mean expending energy. In certain cases, the specific and general training sessions are divided into two periods," he added.