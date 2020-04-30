STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Football's return 'good for everyone', says Jose Mourinho

Even if matches can return, they will be played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future to minimise the risk of spreading the virus.

Published: 30th April 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho during a press conference.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho during a press conference. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho believes bringing football back, even behind closed doors, would be a much-needed morale boost for fans starved of action during the coronavirus crisis.

No Premier League games have been played since March 9 due to the pandemic, which has claimed more than 26,000 British lives.

Dutch football chiefs have called an end to the Eredivisie season while French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu on Thursday called for the French league to end the Ligue 1 season.

England's top-flight clubs are due to meet on Friday with "Project Restart" at the top of their agenda. They will discuss how they can complete the season despite the logistical difficulties.

"I miss football," Mourinho told Sky Sports from the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, which has been transformed to house a testing centre, outpatient services for a local hospital and a food distribution hub.

"But I prefer to say I miss our world, like I think we all do. Football is just part of my world. But we have to be patient, this is a fight that we all have to fight."

Even if matches can return, they will be played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future to minimise the risk of spreading the virus.

Mourinho, though, believes players will still be putting on a show for millions watching around the world.

"If we play the remaining nine matches this season it will be good for every one of us," he said. "It will be good for football, for the Premier League.

ALSO READ: Want to manage Spurs again, says Pochettino

"If we play football behind closed doors I'd like to think that football is never behind closed doors.

"With cameras, it means that millions and millions are watching. So if one day we walk into this empty stadium, it will not be empty, not at all."

 Kane back?

Prior to the shutdown, Mourinho said he could not wait for the season to end due to a debilitating list of injuries.

Yet Spurs could make a late run to finish in the top four should the campaign get back under way, with Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko, Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-min -- who is completing a short period of national service -- now recovered from injury.

"They are recovered from their injuries, so Harry Kane is not injured, Moussa Sissoko is not injured, Steven Bergwijn is not injured, but it is one thing not to be injured, it's another thing to be ready to play football," Mourinho added.

"For them it is many, many, many weeks of injury and when the injuries were almost at an end, we stopped training.

"I don't know, they don't know, we have to wait for the official and right permission for the players to train again in groups to see if they can come back to a normal competition level."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jose Mourinho Tottenham Harry Kane Premier League Football
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp