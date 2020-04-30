La Liga preparing to test players for coronavirus: Source

By PTI

MADRID: La Liga is planning to start testing players for the coronavirus next week as president Javier Tebas bids to restart the season, a league source told AFP on Thursday.

"These tests must begin next week" the source told AFP, as the Spanish league's protocol governing return to competition includes COVID-19 screening for players and coaching staff.

Daily sports newspaper AS and Marca report La Liga is planning to carry out the tests between Tuesday and Thursday next week, after which they would then be able to resume individual training programmes within 48 hours.

The process contains four stages which progressively take players from individual sessions to team training and according to Tebas can last "around a month".

"I hope that we can start playing in June.

We have until June 28," Tebas said to television channel Movistar on Tuesday, after the Spanish government gave the green light for professional players to return to individual training.