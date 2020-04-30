STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Want to manage Spurs again, says Pochettino amidst rumours of Newcastle United interest

Pochettino was a fan favourite at Spurs as he assembled one of the most exciting young teams in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has reiterated his desire to return to the London-based football club and lead them to glory in future. He sat at the Spurs hotseat between 2014-2019 before getting sacked by the owners last year after a string of poor results.

Pochettino stated he would like to end what he started at Tottenham and didn't rule out a return in future.

"It was an amazing journey that finished in the way no one wanted it to finish," the Argentine told BT Sport. "But deeper in my soul, in my heart I am sure our ways will cross again. For sure, from now since the day I left the club my dream is one day to be back and try to finish the work we didn't finish."

Pochettino was a fan favourite at Spurs as he assembled one of the most exciting young teams in the Premier League. He constantly challenged the top teams of the land and even led them to a Champions League final.

Despite reaching such heights, he couldn't land a trophy with Tottenham. Pochettino stated he would want to come back and win a trophy for the 'amazing' fans of the club.

"It was an amazing journey, we were so close to winning the right trophies, the Premier League, the Champions League, we were very close," he said.

"Maybe in five years maybe in ten years, but before I die I want to manage Tottenham again and try, if it is possible, to win one title.

"I want to feel what It means to win one title with Tottenham because the fans are amazing and the love we received was amazing and that's a good opportunity to send and pay back all the love they showed us from day one."

