STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

COVID-19: Chelsea's Azpilicueta sends moving message to Abhishek Bachchan

The letter sent from Chelsea was dated July 16 and Abhishek shared it with the world ahead of the championship clash.

Published: 01st August 2020 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan (File | PTI)

By IANS

LONDON: Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta sent across a moving message for Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who has been undergoing COVID-19 treatment at a Mumbai hospital.

Abhishek has been in hospital along with his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is also battling the coronavirus.

Abhishek's actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID-19 on July 27.

Jr. Bachchan took to social media to reveal a letter that he received from Chelsea captain Azpilicueta. His post read: "This made my week. Thank you so much Chelsea FC. The only thing that would top this is winning the FA Cup this evening. Come on Chelsea."

Abhishek, who is known to be a Blues fan, was referring to the FA Cup final between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal. The letter sent from Chelsea was dated July 16 and Abhishek shared it with the world ahead of the championship clash.

"Dear Abhishek, We heard you aren't very well at the moment and just wanted to get in touch to wish you all the best," the letter from Chelsea, undersigned by skipper Azpilicueta, read.

"I know the players and I were very moved when we heard about what you have been going through and we just wanted to let you know that we are thinking of you and your family in what I can imagine are difficult times.

"On behalf of all the players and everyone at Chelsea may I send you all our best wishes," the letter added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chelsea Cesar Azpilicueta Abhishek Bachchan
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp