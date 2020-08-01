Cristiano Ronaldo could be rested for Juventus' next clash, hints Maurizio Sarri

By ANI

TURIN: Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri has hinted that he might choose to rest Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo for the final Serie A match of the season against Roma on August 2.

Juventus have already sealed the Serie A title after defeating Sampdoria earlier this week. This was the club's ninth successive title win. The side is just a week away from the second leg of their Champions League last-16 match with Lyon.

The Portugal forward has not missed a match since the return of Italian football from the coronavirus hiatus.

"We'll assess [who will play] today and tomorrow morning, depending on who needs to rest and who is fit to play. Between tomorrow and next Friday there will be a big difference in terms of mentality. We'll need to be good at recovering all energies possible," the club's official website quoted Sarri as saying.

With Ciro Immobile four goals clear in the race to finish as the highest scorer, Sarri might give Ronaldo and others a rest ahead of the champions league clash.

"Let's see how Cristiano feels for tomorrow, he's one of the players that played the most in the entire season. With regards to Aaron Ramsey, he might be back with the team today and there are good possibilities that he plays in the Champions League," he added.

The Serie A table-toppers, Juventus, have 83 points with a four-point lead over the second-placed Inter Milan. Roma is placed on the fifth spot with 67 points.

Juventus will take on Roma in their next clash on August 2.