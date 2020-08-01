STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Developing 6th sense key for becoming a successful striker, says Bhaichung Bhutia

Bhutia feels all strikers need to develop their sixth sense if they are to score regularly.

Published: 01st August 2020 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia (File|PTI)

Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia (File|PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia feels all strikers need to develop their sixth sense if they are to score regularly.

In a chat with AIFF TV, Bhaichung, the first Indian footballer to have played 100 international matches expressed: "It's all about that sixth sense. You need to smell it as to where it would be coming. The best strikers in the world all have that sense. You need to read situations. Unless you don't develop your sixth sense, you won't be a successful striker."

Referring to an anecdote where Sunil Chhetri mentioned that 'scoring goals was all about life and death for Bhaichung-bhai,' Bhaichung who made his international debut at the age of 19, stressed on the importance of "making those runs every time you sense it".

"Those runs are extremely critical for a striker. I used to keep telling Sunil (Chhetri) that you need to anticipate and make runs from where you can score. If you go wide, you have to dribble and get past the defender, and by the time you turn and get past him, others will also rush in to block you," he opined.

"Only once or twice out of maybe 10 situations you will get the chance to score. But you need to keep on doing it," he explained.

"As a striker, you need to have the sense because you only get a fraction of a second to put the ball past the goalkeeper in the net. That is where strikers need to develop technically and mentally," Bhutia maintained.

"Very often strikers come to me to ask what we can do when we don't get goals. I only tell them no matter what, you should not stop from making those runs. If you don't score in the first nine times and then give up, you'll not even be near to the ball in the 10th time," he averred.

"If you look at Ronaldo and Messi, it's not always that they dribble past 3-4 defenders. Rather, all big strikers wait for the ball and then touch it. At the end, it's all about developing that sense, and I repeat unless you keep on making those runs you will never develop that sense."

Bhaichung even made mention of Rustam Akramov shifting him from a midfielder to a striker. "I was an attacking midfielder and was used to make those runs from behind to get into the box and set myself in a position from where I could score. Those days we weren't much tactically equipped. Not many people would teach you in which position you should play. It was all natural -- that's how I played," he quipped.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhaichung Bhutia Sunil Chhetri
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp