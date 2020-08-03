STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

This was one of the most exhausting seasons, says Liverpool's Alisson

Alisson added the secret to their success was the understanding among the players on the pitch.

Published: 03rd August 2020 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Alisson Becker

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

RIO DE JANEIRO: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has lavished praise on manager Jurgen Klopp for guiding the club to the Premier League title. The Reds won their first league crown in 30 years back in June. Brazilian Alisson said this was one of his most exhausting seasons.

"This was one of the most exhausting seasons I've ever had. I don't know if it was due to the pandemic, the longer season... It was also one of the seasons I played less games because of injuries," he told ESPN Brasil.

"We got out of the Champions League early, but I think this exhaustion comes from just giving everything we have every time. Klopp has a great portion of that, just telling us what the main objective is. We also care about how we are going to get to that objective -- training, just how he manages our training sessions. He trusts us to do what he wants us to do, on not only training sessions, but also a day-to-day basis.

"He is a passionate guy and he shows that. He wants to win and make Liverpool an even greater club," Alisson said on the television program Bola da Vez.

Alisson added the secret to their success was the understanding among the players on the pitch.

"Our group is certainly very strong. Each player has so much quality individually, and we have at least four players always at the top, the best in the world in their positions, and that makes it a special team. But what really makes a difference is the way we play together," he said.

"We think as one, we all have the same objective, and that is doing everything we can to get those goals, laying it all out mentally and physically."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alisson Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp