Manchester City sign Bournemouth's defender Nathan Ake
Ake is City's second signing of the delayed summer transfer window, after the club landed Spain Under-21s winger Ferran Torres from Valencia.
Published: 06th August 2020 12:54 AM | Last Updated: 06th August 2020 12:54 AM | A+A A-
LONDON: Manchester City on Wednesday announced the signing of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake on a five-year deal.
City agreed a £40 million ($52 million) fee for the Netherlands centre-back, rising to a potential £41 million.
We’re excited to announce the signing of @NathanAke from Bournemouth on a five-year deal— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 5, 2020
#ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/6tyYQ2OVwv
Ake is City's second signing of the delayed summer transfer window, after the club landed Spain Under-21s winger Ferran Torres from Valencia.
"City have been the best side in England over the course of the last decade," Ake said in a club statement.
"Coming here is a dream for me. This is a top side full of world-class players. Everywhere you look in this squad there are big names with international pedigree."