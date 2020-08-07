STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adidas launches fresh home kit of Manchester United for 2020/21 season

The "Manchester United DNA" has been a focus for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team, and the home jersey for the forthcoming season aims to encapsulate the DNA of the club

Manchester United 2020/21 season home kit

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Adidas has launched a fresh new 2020/21 season home kit of Manchester United, Indias most-followed football club.

The "Manchester United DNA" has been a focus for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team, and the home jersey for the forthcoming season aims to encapsulate the DNA of the club, using the threads of the club crest itself to produce a subtly patterned base fabric.

Inigo Turner, Design Director at adidas, said: "For this season, the design team at adidas researched the values and iconography that connect athletes and fans, and looked to fuse these with modernity and innovation, to create something that connects the people and stands for unity."

"We pretty quickly landed on the crest as it is the representation of the heart and passion of the club, it is symbolic and iconic across the world. It is significant as the first component added to each design, and one that makes up the threads of the shirt design for the 2020/21 season," he added.

Taking influence from the intricacies of the yarn-stitched application onto the shirt, a fine graphic print provides a unique pattern and detailing onto a colour-block background. The name of the club is also engineered into the print, visible through the use of different red tones.

The jersey will be available at adidas online store www.shop.adidas.co.in & select retail stores at Rs 4,999.

