INTERVIEW | Bayern are favourites to win Champions League, says ex-Barcelona midfielder Jofre Mateu

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

Europe's premier club competition is almost upon us again and quite a few mouthwatering second-leg fixtures are lined up in the Round of 16.

The New Indian Express caught up with former Barcelona and ATK midfielder Jofre Mateu to discuss his former club's chances and who he thinks can go on to create history this time around.

Excerpts:

How confident are you regarding Barcelona's chances this match & in the Champions League as a whole? Do you feel the current manager is the right choice irrespective of the result?

Unlike in previous years, this Barcelona side is not the most fluent and I feel it is the most equal match-up in this round.

Very hard to separate the two teams. Obviously, with Lionel Messi Barca have a slight advantage but Napoli should fancy their chances considering the current situation within the Catalan club.

Even if Barcelona do manage to triumph, I do not see them going on to lift the cup.

Where do you see this Real Madrid side finishing considering Zinedine Zidane's expertise in this competition?

I truly feel Real Madrid can turn out to be the surprise package this season if they can overcome Manchester City in the second leg.

Especially considering it is a straight knockout competition from the next round and Zidane knows how to navigate such tricky fixtures.

Four months ago, prior to lockdown, I would not have given them even a slim chance but now they have really improved post resumption and now anything is possible.

All matches will now be played in the same stadium and do you see the pitch creating any problems later on?

I'm hoping the pitch will be prepared enough by the concerned authorities and I do not envisage any major hiccups.

For sure there will be wear and tear but with the weather being really good currently in Europe, teams should not face too much of a problem.

PSG have not played competitively for some time but will be without Kylian Mbappe for their clash against Atalanta. How do you see their chances?

First and foremost, PSG have a favourable draw and that must be a huge motivation. They have incredible squad depth and it is a great chance to end this hoodoo.

The other players should step up and once Mbappe comes back, they will be a force to be reckoned with.

Your favourites?

For sure Bayern Munich are the favourites. They are getting better by the day and even prior to lockdown, they were playing some brilliant football. If not Bayern, this might be PSG's best chance to win this illustrious competition.

What is your take on the entire Manchester City-UEFA episode?

It's a complicated situation. Modern football has evolved a lot and one of the major changes is there are no football clubs but only huge sporting conglomerates. Everybody would like to see transparency, but with so much involved in the modern game it is difficult and I do not want to comment any further

regarding such off-field matters.

(Watch Barcelona Vs Napoli, live and exclusive on SONY TEN 2 channels on August 9 at 12:30 am)