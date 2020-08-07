STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Sevilla overpower Roma 2-0 to advance in UEFA Europa League

The fixture was set as a single-legged clash after the first leg was cancelled back in March. Hence, UEFA decided to schedule the game on neutral soil in Duisburg, Germany on Thursday.

Published: 07th August 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

AS Roma's Spanish forward Carles Perez (L) vies with Sevilla's Spanish defender Sergio Reguilon during the UEFA Europa League

AS Roma's Spanish forward Carles Perez (L) vies with Sevilla's Spanish defender Sergio Reguilon during the UEFA Europa League (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

BERLIN: Sevilla booked their spot in the quarterfinal after edging an uninspired Roma 2-0 on first-half goals from Sergio Reguilon and Youssef En-Nesyri in an all-or-nothing encounter in Europa League's round of the last 16.

The fixture was set as a single-legged clash after the first leg was cancelled back in March. Hence, UEFA decided to schedule the game on neutral soil in Duisburg, Germany on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

From the starting whistle, Sevilla assumed control and pressed Roma into defence. As a result, goalkeeper Pau Lopez had his hands full as Lucas Ocampos headed on target in the seventh minute before Jules Kounde rattled the crossbar following a corner six minutes later.

Sevilla continued on the front foot and their efforts paid off in the 21st minute when Reguilon danced through Roma's defence to slot home the opener from close range.

Nine minutes later Jesus Navas wasted a good chance to double the advantage as he wasn't able to keep the ball after trying to round goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

As the match progressed, Roma gained a foothold into the game only to see Sevilla extending their lead just before the break after Ocampos initiated a fast break for En-Nesyri, who tapped home from close range to make it 2-0.

Roma increased the pressure after the break but it was the Spaniards who caused more trouble.

The Italians lacked ideas and focussed on long-range efforts but neither Edin Dzeko nor Henrikh Mkhitaryan was able to score from distance.

Sevilla thought they had extended their lead but Kounde's goal was ruled offside while Ever Banega came close after hitting the crossbar in the dying minutes of the game.

Roma rounded off their Europa League exit with a straight red card as Gianluca Mancini received his marching orders for violent conduct.

Sevilla will either face Olympiacos or Wolverhampton in the Duisburg Arena next Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UEFA Europa League Sevilla Roma
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp