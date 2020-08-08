STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Juventus fires manager Maurizio Sarri after Champions League loss

Juventus have sacked Maurizio Sarri following their Champions League exit at the hands of Lyon.

Maurizio Sarri. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MILAN: Juventus sacked coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after the Italian club's Champions League last 16 exit to Lyon.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's double in a 2-1 home win on Friday, Juve fell 2-2 on aggregate to the French club, ending their quest for a title they last won in 1996.

"Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the first team," the nine-time reigning Serie A champions said in a statement.

Sarri, 61, replaced Massimiliano Allegri last season, after leading Chelsea to success in the Europa League.

"The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus' history with the victory of the ninth-consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football," the team.

Despite leading Juve to a ninth straight Scudetto, his first as a coach, Sarri paid for the club's failure on the European stage.

Juve also lost in two finals this season, the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup.

