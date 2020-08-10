STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Atletico Madrid say two members listed for Champions League trip test COVID-19 positive

The Spanish club did not name those who tested positive and did not say if a player was involved.

Published: 10th August 2020 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

A giant poster of Atletico Madrid soccer players at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Two members of Atletico Madrid's group set to travel to Portugal for the Champions League quarterfinals tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday — the first pandemic-related setback among clubs participating in the final stage of Europe's top club competition.

The last eight is scheduled to begin in Lisbon on Wednesday amid tight health safety protocols to prevent a coronavirus outbreak from derailing the competition’s finale. The semifinals and Aug. 23 final will also be played in Lisbon.

Other clubs involved in the quarterfinals have not reported any positive tests among its players recently.

The Spanish club did not name those who tested positive and did not say if a player was involved. It said both people who were infected had been isolated at their homes.

Atlético, which was expected to travel to Lisbon on Monday, said it immediately informed health authorities in Spain and Portugal about the positive results, as well as UEFA and other soccer bodies in both countries.

It said in a statement that the entire group that was set to travel will be tested again, and that the team's schedule is being altered to allow the new tests.

Atlético is set to face Leipzig on Thursday in the last eight.

The quarterfinals start on Wednesday with Atalanta facing Paris Saint-Germain. The other one-game series will involve Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich on Friday and Manchester City vs. Lyon on Saturday.

The matches will take place at two stadiums in Lisbon.

Earlier this week Atlético had to cancel a friendly of its women’s team after a positive test within the group.

Atlético said that, after the Spanish league season had ended, the club asked for all Spanish teams still involved in European competitions to keep voluntarily following the league's health safety protocols. It said UEFA only required one negative test from each member of the group within 72 hours of the trip to Lisbon, but the team had been testing its members weekly and was still working with the health safety inspector assigned by the Spanish league.

Atlético said a total of 93 people had been tested the day before the squad returned to training on July 26, and the first team and those in close contact with it were tested again last Sunday, with all results coming back negative.

Atlético is seeking its first title in Europe's most lucrative club competition. It lost the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals to city rival Real Madrid. It was also runner-up in 1974, losing to Bayern Munich. Diego Simeone´s team was eliminated by Juventus in the round of 16 last season.

TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Atletico Madrid Champions League UEFA Champions League
Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

